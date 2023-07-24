5 Quirky Pit Stops You Can Only See in Washington

Summertime means road trip season in Washington state. Along the way to your fun destination, you’ll want to schedule in some pit stops for the road. This adds more of an “experience” to your road trip. A few years back, I was on my way back home and pulled over by the side of the street to take a selfie in front of the "Welcome to Roslyn" road sign with my then-four-year-old daughter. It's moments like these that make a trip feel more special to me.

5 Fun Quirky Pit Stops You Can Experience in WA Canva loading...

Besides the "Welcome to Roslyn" road sign suggestion, I hope you'll find one of the following pit stop recommendations as one of your next destinations.

OFFBEAT WONDERS OF THE ROAD IN WASHINGTON

You can indulge your road trip buddies with breakfast by the train tracks in a town not far from Bellingham, collect some international holiday trinkets in a scenic Bavarian-style town in the Cascade range of Eastern Washington, experience breathtaking views from an aerial gondola ride in the big city, and give yourself permission to take funny selfies next to some larger-than-life statues of Western wear clothing accessories.

Today, our journey across some of Washington’s quirkiest pit stops will take us to the metropolitan city of Spokane, the charming and historic town of Roslyn (made famous on TV), the relaxed city of Burlington, Washington's largest city of Seattle, and the German-inspired village of Leavenworth. You'll be able to create some lasting memories along the way.

5 Fun Quirky Pit Stop Experiences Exclusive to WA Count how many of these you've been to!

Plan your next road trip to include one of these and explore these unusual pit stops this summer.

