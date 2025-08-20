Friday, August 29th, will be a special day in the city of Yakima for many reasons, one of them including the downtown Larson Building turning purple in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

What Is Overdose Awareness Day?

Triumph Treatment Services and Yakima Recovery has partnered with the A.E. Larson Building to light up the exterior with purple lights beginning August 27th thru 31st. The City of Yakima has declared Friday the 29th to be a day to honor loved ones who have suffered and perhaps passed away from drug overdoses. International Overdose Awareness Day is Augst 31st.

"This purple light symbolizes our shared sadness and our commitment to stand by each other." - Triumph Treatment Services "International Overdose Awareness Day is an event to give voice to those who may want to step forward and say, 'I am ready. I met you here. I need help. Will you help me?’ - Kim Hitchcock, Parent-Child Assistance Program (PCAP) Clinical Director at Triumph Treatment Services

Yakima Community in an Overdose Crisis

Overdose rates in Yakima have been declining, but one person dying from this is still one human being too many. Triumph Treatment Services says we are still facing an overdose crisis in the city.

They have teamed up with Gesa Credit Union and Wellpoint to hosting a public event Friday morning at Sarg Hubbard Park (111 S 18th St, Yakima) at 10 a.m.

If you are feeling depressed, lost, alone, or hopeless, please reach out to a friend for help or call, text, or chat the 988 hotline that can offer support.

If you are concerned that someone you love or care about might have overdosed or may need treatment services, you can always call Triumph for assistance at (509) 248-1800.

Program: 10:00-11:00 am: Coffee & Donuts during vendor setup. All are invited.

11:00-1:00 pm: Program featuring speakers who have experienced an overdose, lost friends and family, or are working to help save lives.

1:00-2:00 pm: Sweet Treat Social with activities including a memory wall tribute and more.