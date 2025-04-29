REMEMBER that time that Faith Martin got the FIRST IMPRESSION ROSE on the Golden Bachelor? So do I. Once I started the first episode of Golden Bachelor, I was hooked. I binge watched all the episodes straight to the Rose Finale because I realized that now I'm of a certain age--officially old enough to be a Golden Bachelorette myself, HA! That certainly doesn't mean I'm auditioning though, but you can! (Slowly scroll to the end of this article for audition details)!

The only time I was really wrapped up in watching The Bachelor was after I met Andy Baldwin. He said I had the most beautiful eyes, and my life has never been the same. He was very dreamy in person, what a charmer!

I don't even like reality dating shows, but one of my best friends, Tiara, talked about the Golden Bachelor so much, that I finally had to start watching it on Hulu because I started to have extreme #FOMO.

Why We Adore Faith Martin

Faith Martin got the First Impression Rose on the first season of The Golden Bachelor. She is well-loved in Washington State, especially in The Tri-Cities, Lower Valley, and Yakima regions. She's a fixture in the local music scene, she is an absolute sweetheart, and Faith can often be seen about town wooing the crowd with her magical voice at a local winery or bar. She also loves her some PIE.

Gerry had his chance to find his forever love with Faith, but in the end, he chose Theresa.

I asked Faith if she reacted like I did when she heard the news Gerry and Theresa had called off their relationship, telling her that I would have reacted like, "Well, that's what he GETS for not choosing me!"

Faith laughed at me and said she was actually heartbroken when she found out that Gerry and Theresa split up for good.

"I felt like my heart would heal because I was thinking the two of them [Gerry and Theresa] would be so happy together," Faith began. "I care a lot about both of them! When they broke up, I felt sick to my stomach."

The new season of the Golden Bachelor is about to begin, with Mel Owens, taking the charge. I'm not sure I'll be watching it each week because I like to binge watch (I CAN'T STAND SUSPENSE, OKAY). Besides, I've already got my reality dating show binge watch list to catch up on: Love on the Spectrum and my friends keep telling me to watch 90 Day Fiancé.

Gerry and Theresa said they broke up because they couldn't decide where to live together. It was either South Carolina or New Jersey, but in the end, they mutually called the whole thing off.

Gerry Turner mentions his former flame, Faith Martin

Gerry has a new girlfriend now and says that he felt the same butterflies for her that he initially felt for Faith, calling it "love at first sight" according to an interview mentioned in Life & Style magazine. Well, help me wipe my tears, that was so sweet!

"Everybody gets hopeful about their reality. I know they are both in a happier place now, and I'm doing well, too!" Faith beams.

