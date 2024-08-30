I opened up my Facebook this morning to see the news that one of my favorite places in Yakima to get a Cheese Zombie and tomato soup is closing.

Cheese Zombie Mama Cories Kitchen Mama Cories Kitchen via Google Maps loading...

What the heck, man!

I feel like all my favorite places keep closing up shop.

Corie Ratliff sadly announced on her restaurant's public page that the property owner of the building informed her that there are other ideas for the store front space currently occupied by her popular restaurant, Mama Corie's Kitchen, which is located on a one-way street in the heart of downtown Yakima ((114 Staff Sgt Pendelton Way).

Store front Mama Cories Kitchen Mama Cories Kitchen via Google Maps loading...

Oh no!! But there is still good news to report.

Ratliff says that "when you think everything is stack(ed) against you, use it as building block to a new path. Count your blessings not your problems!"

Nibbles from Mama Cories Kitchen Mama Cories Kitchen via Google Maps loading...

Mama Corie has been sharing her gift of delicious food to the community since 2022, when she was blessed to open up her own eatery in the old Shorty's Sweets, Treats, and Cakes location.

Ratliff has endeavored to give back to the community she loves by hosting several mini-block parties at her location and giving other local chef-ranteurs a space to share their food, too.

She says that just because her store front location has to close doesn't mean the good eats will!

"We will still be taking special order and making all our goodies as much as possible," Mama Corie mentions on Facebook. She plans to continue sharing her popular menu items at restaurant pop-ups at local Yakima events in the future. YAY!!

Hot Dog Mama Cories Kitchen Mama Cories Kitchen via Google Maps loading...

"When God closes a door, he opens a window so you can smell the fresh air," she replied when I asked for a public comment for this article. Her words were immediately "loved" and "liked" by many of her devoted restaurant fans.

Stay tuned for the pop-ups!

Where Are Washington's Best Onion Rings Found? We asked, and you replied. If you're looking for a great pile of onion rings, there are loads of restaurants and hole-in-the-wall bars that serve up a great plate. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner