TL;DR: Washington State summer vacation spots book up early, but it's not too late to plan your summer island or beach getaway. Here are five towns where people are beginning to plan months in advance for their vacation rentals before all the spots fill up.

Winter has come and gone and summertime is the best time to be living in Washington State, especially when many residents do their annual pilgrimage to some of our prettiest sea towns and beach houses. Thousands of vacationers book summer rentals, which can be quite economical in lieu of purchasing a second home.

Whether you want to stay in a home, condo, or cabin, bring your car or RV to a beachy campground, stay for a week or just a few days, there should be something within your budget perfect for your Washington summer getaway.

Here are five scenic towns where you can make your great summer escape this year.

Copalis Beach

Camp Fuzzlenutz in Copalis Beach, WA Camp Fuzzlenutz in Copalis Beach, WA. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

Camp Fuzzlenutz in Copalis Beach. It's a private campground that's tiny, quirky, family, and pet-friendly.

Whidbey Island

Whidbey Island. Whidbey Island. Photo Credit: Taisia Karaseva on Unsplash loading...

2. Check out this cool beach house rental in Whidbey Island.

Seattle (Lake Union

Sleepless in Seattle Boat House Photo Credit Brandee Taylor on Unsplash Sleepless in Seattle Boat House Photo Credit Brandee Taylor on Unsplash loading...

3. Did you know you can actually rent Lake Union boathouses? You'll feel like you're in the iconic movie Sleepless in Seattle!

Westport

Westport, WA Westport, WA. Photo Credit: Brandee Taylor on Unsplash loading...

4. Westport is a Washington surfer's paradise. Here's a cool vacation stay near the beach.

Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan Photo Credit Jesse Collins on Unsplash Lake Chelan Photo Credit Jesse Collins on Unsplash loading...

5. Come for the beach, stay for the peace in Lake Chelan. Some people rent a house on the dock. A better suggestion that I tried some years back was to find a friend with a boat, that way, you all can drive to Chelan, ride up the lake on the boat, and then camp overnight on the beach. #Bliss.

Now that I've given you some ideas, happy summer vacation planning!