Over 15 Live Yakima Valley Concerts in Oct. ZZ Top, Rehab & More!

On September 30th, I had the great honor to introduce Queensrÿche and Slaughter at the Central Washington State Fair. While on stage, after I told a couple of my jokes, I spoke from my heart. I thanked the audience for supporting not only live music in the Yakima Valley, but LIVE ROCK MUSIC in the Yakima Valley. Luckily, no matter your taste in music, there is some great shows happening this month up and down the valley!

NOTE: All of these shows were found via Facebook posts and events. As of the writing of this article, all shows are current and up to date, but is subject to change.



Giphy.com

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH

Thursday the 5th at Single Hill Brewing Company you can catch the sounds of Dawn Jenver, filled with soulful vocals, multi-instrumental music with this “random yet cohesive quartet” is sure to be a show memories are built on!

Also on the 5th, singer, songwriter and storyteller, Curtis Moore will be bringing his sounds of Americana/folk/country and blues to The Public House of Yakima starting at 6pm.

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6TH

Friday the 6th kicking off at 8 pm catch The Rejected Rhinestones with DJ Daddy Chris at The Chainsaw Cat!

Friday the 6th at Kana Winery catch Chris Stanley featuring Ailisa Newhall hitting the stage from 7 to 10 pm.

The Fresh Hop Party on the street between The Seasons Performance Hall and Single Hill brewery will be rocking with live music on Friday the 6th!

In Ellensburg at The Tap Room by Iron Horse Brewery you can check out music with Riley & Nicole on Friday the 6th.

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH

Saturday, October 7th check out the southern hip hop/rock group Rehab with support from Kira Michele and White Trash Romeo, as they blow the doors off of The Pastime in Selah.

(Rehab flier art courtesy of Thomas Smith via James The Juggernaut).

If classic rock is what you crave, The Capitol Theatre in Yakima has the Led Zeppelin Tribute ‘No Quarter” on Saturday the 7th.

The Nighmares with Weird Animals and Soma will be hitting The Chainsaw Cat stage in Yakima also on the 7th.

That Saturday also brings the sounds of Country music to Legends Casino Hotel with Michael Ray gracing the stage in Toppenish!

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13TH

The Chainsaw Cat Presents: Late Night Shiner and Box Elder happening on Friday the 13th! More details can be found here!

On Friday the 13th, you can catch Genevieve Duo at Adelia Wine Cellars, Yakima's newest tasting room!

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14TH

Performing over 300 shows over the past 5 years and entertaining audiences all over the country, Tito Puente Jr. will be bringing his music to The Seasons Performance Hall on Saturday the 14th.

Catch Ian Jones live at Whistlin’ Jacks Lodge up past Naches on Saturday the 14th!

The Chainsaw Cat in Yakima will have The NightCry on stage on the 14th with Mary Tyler Most opening followed by 2 Libras!

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18TH

A night of intense brutality (musically) is coming on Wednesday the 18th as the Buried in the Northwest Tour comes to The Chainsaw Cat! VileGloom, Cold Hearts and Yakima's own Ed Mejia ripping up the stage!

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

ZZ Top will be rocking Legends Casino Hotel on Sunday the 15th! More information and your chance at Winning Tickets, Click Here!

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20TH

The Seasons Performance Hall will be holding their fall fundraiser with the one and only Blake Noble taking the stage!

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21ST

Toby C Bradly will be rockin’ the stage at Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge up past Naches on Saturday, the 21st starting at 7 pm.

Johnny’s Lounge in Yakima will have Locksmith with J. Lately and more on Saturday the 21st!

Concert Calendar!

Concert Calendar!

YAKIMA VALLEY MUSIC EVENTS: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27TH

Sweet Emotion: An Aerosmith Tribute will be rocking The Seasons Performance Hall on Friday the 27th! More details here.

Get our free mobile app

As stated before, all of the shows listed above are current as of this writing, but as life, are subject to change. These shows were found via Facebook posts and events. If I missed an event, please do not take it personally but, Tap the App and send us a message letting us know for the possibility of future articles.

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near You in Yakima Valley Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Cheese Zombies: Top 8 Yummy Yakima Valley Spots [2023] Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: