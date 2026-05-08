Need some place stomach-filling AND a bit romantic, but you want some place that may be new to you? Well, we have some ‘foodie destinations’ for you to celebrate any special occasion, but especially anniversaries.

Where Are You Going For Your Anniversary?

Some people plan special romantic vacations, weekend getaways, or basic day trips. Whatever your and your partner’s budget and time can afford, more power to you.

food on a table Davide Cantelli via Unsplash loading...

My wife and I haven’t been on a real vacation since our honeymoon 13 years ago (many reasons for that), but when we do celebrate our anniversary (March 30th… see wifey, I remember), we tend to stay homebodies and enjoy a nice dinner out.

READ MORE: These Restaurant Chains Got Their Starts In The Pacific Northwest!

Luckily, in Yakima, there are several great places for a dinner celebration: Yakima Steak Company, WaterFire Restaurant & Bar, Cowiche Canyon Kitchen & Icehouse, Jean’s Cottage Inn, and Provisions Restaurant and Market (among many, many others). BUT, I wouldn't consider Yakima a Foodie Destination for romance, although the Yakima Valley is pretty big in the wine industry!

But sometimes you just need to plan ahead and turn that anniversary meal into a destination adventure, and that’s what we have for you. Check out these Foodie Destinations in Washington to celebrate a special day.

Top Washington Foodie Destinations for Anniversary Dinner Dates Be culinarily inspired by these yummy foodie towns in Washington State. From coastline to Eastern WA. Gallery Credit: Aly



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Where have you visited for a special and romantic foodie getaway? Was it memorable or a meal better left forgotten? Would you ever consider going back? Tap the App and let us know your foodie destination decisions!