Why have you left a job? Did you have a better opportunity elsewhere, or were you just fed up with the way things were going, and your comfy rut in life had started feeling like it was 6 feet deep? We have the top 6 reasons why many leave their jobs here in Washington below.

My Many Jobs Reason For Leaving

Anyone who knows me knows I wore a lot of hats (many at the same time), including radio broadcaster, mobile wedding DJ, comedy club owner, medical courier, phlebotomist, and I even spent 2 years at a Hollywood Video.

people at a video rental store tsm/Timmy! loading...

Most of the jobs were part-time, so I clawed my way out of debt, and there was even roughly a 2-year period where I was working 7 days a week, at all the different jobs. Yeah, I was a “Jack of all trades, master of none”, as I would jokingly refer to myself.

I am pretty proud that I was never fired from a job. Hollywood Video went out of business, the comedy jobs that I was a co-owner of dissolved our LLC, but the rest, I was fortunate enough to either back off to a “hobby” now or give my two weeks' notice and walk away from the job.

man in a suit walking weirdly holding a briefcase Vitaly Gariev via Unsplash loading...

The reason I left the medical jobs was pretty simple: I was burned out and got a better offer. Working through the 2020 pandemic, non-stop, had worn me down to the point that I actually said, “Fire me, I don’t care.”

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It wasn’t for any reasons that local management did (they were all great), but that whole time (as I’m sure many know) was just messed up in so many ways in the medical industry. While working at the medical lab/courier, my part-time radio job wanted me to come back full-time, so I did.

Looking at these top reasons why Washington workers quit jobs, I can say mine fit the trend. What about you?

The Top Reasons Why Good Employees Quit Their Job In the world we live in today, finding employees is hard enough, but finding good employees is like finding gold. However, even those good employees can find themselves looking for other opportunities and these are the top reasons why.

old sign that says employees only. James Bruce via Unsplash loading...

What was your reason for leaving your last job? Tap the App and send us a message sharing your story. (Bonus points if you quit in a comical way).