Do you want this year’s Halloween fun with Trick-or-Treating to be the best year yet? Of course you do, and one of the most important ways to make sure that happens is by being safe. Luckily, we’ve taken notes from previous years (and mishaps) and have learned a thing or two or EIGHT, that we feel will help you have a safe and happy Halloween!

Below you’ll find our gallery of 8 safety tips for Halloween, but one more I want to add isn’t so much about safety (it does add to it), but it deals with comfort and costume effectiveness.

kids dressed up for halloween Conner Baker via Unsplash loading...

Believe it or not, we actually had snow in the Yakima on Halloween. This was in the mid-80s, but it did happen. I got so upset, being a little kid dressed up like He-Man from Masters Of The Universe, and my mom made me wear a coat when I went out Trick-or-Treating in Naches!

“He-Man Doesn’t Wear A Coat!” – Me to my mom.

Apparently, that snowy Halloween, He-Man did have to wear a coat. So there I was in my “Ben Cooper” Halloween Costume of He-Man (pictured with an adult me below), wearing my jacket, door to door.

man in a halloween costume tsm/Timmy! loading...

The next year, I was smarter, going as a Ghostbuster, in nice warm coveralls and a proton pack. No jacket required (maybe just earmuffs).



Giphy.com

That little story leads to my bonus safety tip: when planning your costume, plan to be comfortable and prepared for the weather. Now, here are 8 more safety tips for a safe and happy Halloween.

