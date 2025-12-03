Maybe it’s my age getting me down, the weather, or just the constant bombardment of negativity from all directions, but it’s getting harder and harder to find the Christmas spirit. And according to a new survey, the rest of Washington is in the same boat.

Where Are You Christmas?

A few years ago, I stopped decorating. I may hang up the stockings, but I’ve stopped with the tree, wreaths, lights, etc. I’ve wanted to stop sending out cards, but I’ve been told by family and friends how they actually do appreciate them, so I continue that tradition.

the grinch in a toy car Geoffrey Moffett via Unsplash loading...

I’m just not feeling that holiday spark. Yesterday I watched the video from Taylor Momsen and her band The Pretty Reckless’s take on “Where Are You Christmas,” where the singer/actor (who co-starred with Jim Carey in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas) sang the song with her 7-year-old self on the song. It was beautiful, and the lyrics really hit me, especially the last 1:30 of the song.

I tell you all of that so you know, if you’re feeling a Blue Christmas… you’re not alone, and a new survey points out that we’re in good company in Washington State.

The Most & Least Festive States

According to InnerBody.com, 91% of people across the country plan to celebrate winter holidays, but analyzing online trends, they have found that West Virginia is the most Holly Jolly in the country, whereas Washington is the 6th most Grinchiest of them all.

To try and make this a little more positive for the Evergreen State, what did we rank high on when it comes to the Holiday Season? We love our Advent calendars. Which makes sense, if we’re all not in the mood, we need the chocolate to help us through.



Giphy.com

READ MORE: 21 Disappointing Yakima Lights Around The Holidays

Are you in Grinch Mode or are you trying to be cheerful? What are you doing to lift spirits? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker



