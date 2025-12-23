Washington Drivers Warned of New DMV Text Scam

Washington Drivers Warned of New DMV Text Scam

tsm/Timmy!

An old scam is getting new life in Washington by targeting drivers with threats of fines if they are not paid right away. We have the details below.

A Text From The Washington State Department of Motor Vehicles

I received a notice from the on Saturday (12/20) telling me I had until Monday (12/22) to pay my “unpaid traffic fines” or else… Seems threatening.

Adam Griffith via Unsplash
According to the text, if I don’t click on the portal link and pay by the 22nd, the following actions will be taken against me:

  • Fines will recorded and sent to the DMV violation database.
  • My vehicle’s registration will be suspended.
  • I’ll have my driver’s license revoked for 30 days.
  • On top of the regular fine, I’ll have a 35% service fee added.
  • Credit Score will be affected
  • I may face Legal Action.

READ MORE: Lots Of Scams Hitting The PNW, Here's Tip To Stay Safe!

How Do I Know This Is A Scam?

The text looked very official, even including citing “Code”.

“According to Washington State RCW 16C-16.003, if the fines are not paid…” – Text Scam

I looked up code RCW 16C-16.003, Google brings up results from this scam, which had hit the scene back in June of this year. So if that isn’t a red flag that this is a scam, the real smoking gun for me was the number it was sent to.

That particular phone is one I use for work, and work only, and is in no way linked to any of my personal information. But, if it had come to my regular phone, I might have been a little more gullible… MIGHT.


Giphy.com

If you get a text like this, just report, mark as spam, delete it, etc. If you are worried it MIGHT be legit, reach out to your local DMV to check (don’t use a number or link that is provided in the text).

For more handy tips on scams floating around Washington, click here.

