Fire broke out Friday (November 17th, 2023) evening at the location formerly known as SeaGalley in Union Gap, Washington. Not much is known about the the cause of the fire, but crews are currently hard at work extinguishing the blaze and controlling the situation.

Just after 5 pm, the Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469 social media page posted the following:

"Crews are currently on a working fire at the old Sea Galley in Union Gap. Please avoid the area and let our crews work."

The post was soon picked up and shared by Yakima Scan, helping spread the word to avoid the area.

At the time of this writing, not much is publicly known as far as what started the fire. Arson, accidental fire from someone who shouldn't be there (squatter), or if it was caused by the demolition that started earlier this week.

Demolition Has Started On The Last SeaGalley

Demolition Has Started On The Last SeaGalley

The building was in the process of being torn down to make way for a Texas Roadhouse, rumored to be open mid to late next year. The closing of the SeaGalley filled many with mixed emotions, not only for all the memories that the restaurant has brought to its patrons over the past 60 years, but that was the last SeaGalley restaurant in the entire United States.

fire crews putting out a fire of a building in Union Gap, Washington tsm/Timmy! loading...

Make sure to have our App and notifications on, and we'll bring you any updates as we get them.

Get our free mobile app

UPDATE: AS OF 8PM, FIRE IS OUT, CREWS ARE GONE, BUILDING IS RUBBLE.

Out on an errand, I decided to swing by to see what the situation was, and the situation was gone, and so was the building. Here are a couple of photos I took.

ruins of a building in Union Gap, Washington tsm/Timmy loading...

ruins of a building in Union Gap, Washington tsm/Timmy! loading...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF



Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: