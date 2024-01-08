It is so neat when you're looking forward to something and while you're investigating it, you stumble down another path and you are just super pumped about EVERYTHING! That is what happened to me a little bit ago! I've said it before, and I'll say it again, IT IS A GREAT TIME TO BE A NERD, GEEK, DWEEB, LOVER OF ALL THINGS SCI-FI, COMIC, CARDS & GAMES! If you are part of any fandom, you want to save these dates for a trek (or 3) to Puyallup!

It's time to start getting pumped for Washington State Summer Con! Which is one of the biggest conventions in the Pacific Northwest. They are already gearing up for a great event come June 21st through the 23rd!

They have announced a stellar line-up of guests! And it is definitely going to be like watching a Sons Of Anarchy reunion! Charlie Hunnam (SOA, Rebel Moon, Pacific Rim), Mark Boone Junior (SOA, The Mandalorian, Batman Begins), Theo Rossi (SOA, Luke Cage, The Penguin), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon, The Mummy, Star Trek Beyond), David Labrava (SOA, Mayans M.C.), Emilio Rivera (SOA, Z Nation) and Ron freakin' Pearlman (SOA, Hellboy, Transformers: ROTB,Fallout)!

Many, many more celebrities, artists, creators, and guests from entertainment will be announced throughout the next 6 months. But before Washington State Summer Con kicks off, we get to play with some toys at the Washington State Toy Show on May 11th! AND BEFORE THAT, we get to nerd out in March!

Washington State Gaming Expo is leveling up Puyallup from March 29th through the 31st! The Gaming Expo has its own line-up of phenomenal voice actors from the world of video games! Christopher Judge (God of War, Stargate SG-1), Daisuke Tsuji (Mortal Kombat 1, Death Stranding), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Last of Us), Kenny James (Bowser/Super Mario Franchise), Steve Downes (Master Chief/Halo)!

Tickets for these events are on sale now (Toy Show tickets available soon) at the individual websites (click their names above to be taken to their sites). Are you planning on going? If you do, will you cos-play? Tap the App and let us know!

