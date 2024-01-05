Could This New Grain Be Washington’s Beer Game Changer?

Just when you think you’ve tried them all, BAM, something new is added. A unique mixture of flavors that tantalizes your taste pallet is pushed. A fresh taste that makes you savor the drink in your mouth before swallowing it, and turn to your partner and say, “Damn, that was good!”

Maybe you’ve tried a beer with a grain called Kernza; if you have, then you might have reacted similarly to what I described above. And there’s a good chance you tried it from Bellingham, Washington’s Aslan Brewing Company!

In mid-2023, Aslan Brewing Company introduced the Kernza Lager. Working with the new grain also gave them the opportunity to team up with some great partners (Patagonia Provisions) to help get the new bright and easy-drinking thirst quencher to the public.

So why could this be a game-changer? According to WashingtonBeerBlog.com, Kernza is a deeply-rooted, highly regenerative grain. By having deep roots, Kernza can help stabilize the soil, doesn’t need much tilling, and helps keep the soil fresh and healthy so more grain can be grown.

“So, more than transforming the brewing industry, it is a sustainable and eco-beneficial grain, to the nth degree.”

– WashingtonBeerBlog.com

In short, a new delicious beer that helps restore the planet! I’ll drink to that! Is this a look at the future of farming, food & drink? Only time will tell! Have you had the chance to try it yet? If so, what do you think? Tap the App and let us know!

