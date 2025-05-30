If you make or raise it, the Central Washington State Fair wants it and it could get you paid! You read that right: the Central Washington State Fair is gearing up for the big COWabunga Event coming to State Fair Park on September 19th and running through September 28th, and they want your crafts and livestock!

Who hasn’t gone to the Central Washington State Fair and spent a fair (pun intended) amount of time going through the Modern Living and surrounding buildings, seeing the art, the quilts, and the crafts that are submitted by the public for judging and awarding?

The same goes for the barns! The only place where I’ve ever been able to pet a horse was at the Central Washington State Fair. Comically enough, a few days later when I went back, I went to visit the same horse and it had a sign hanging from the stall:

“Sorry, I’m grumpy today, please leave me alone.”

– Horse Sign.

Me too, Mr. Horse… me too.

This year, the Central Washington State Fair wants your crafts to be displayed and judged, and you could even get paid!

“Do you have a passion for crafting, painting, picture taking, beverage making, growing, or crocheting? You make it, we take it!”

– State Fair Park Facebook.

You can enter your craft/livestock for the Central Washington State Fair and get paid. More information on this exciting opportunity to not only get you something for your work but also get the visibility for the Yakima Valley to see at this year’s fair!



For more information and registration for this crafter’s contest with $115,000 in cash awards going out to the public, click here.

For the information and registration for the Livestock competition with $115,000 in cash awards, you can click here! You raise, they praise it!

For all information on this year’s Central Washington State Fair, visit StateFairPark.org.

