With Independence Day at hand (or 4th of July for the layman, or ID4 for the really really layman) most everyone is looking forward to the traditional celebration of friends, family, and fireworks!

After all, nothing says I love my homeland more than blowing stuff up and risking burning everything down. But what if there were some unique alternatives to traditional fireworks that could still make you feel patriotic? I have some thoughts that I'd love to share with you below.

Don't get me wrong; I love fireworks; my favorite growing up was a little tank that shot sparks out of the cannon as it rolled backward. And, of course, who doesn't remember the joy and letdowns of The Snake?

kid next to snake fireworks, thumbs down next to him. Canva loading...

Well, these ideas are along the same line, 100% patriotic, 0% fireworks, but kids and irresponsible adults, please get permission before doing any of these, especially #5. This way we can have a less burned Washington, and enjoy the 5th of July with all 10 fingers.

5 Firework Alternatives Safe For A Dry Washington Summer

#5 The Pop Geyser

We've seen the YouTube videos of Mentos and Soda; well, line those bad boys up and start dropping and start celebrating! Plus, if you're lucky, you can find some patriotic Mtn Dew bottles to really give you a festive 4th Show!

#4 The 4th Blows

This one might take a little work. First, you get patriotic glitter and confetti. Then, you pour it all into a leaf blower. Then at the height of your 4th Of July celebration, you crank that sucker on and regret every decision in your life that lead you to that moment.

READ MORE: Remember That Time In California Where All The Fireworks Went Off At Once!

#3 A Popping American Wrap

man giving a thumbs up next to a roll of bubble wrap Canva loading...

This might be the most fun on this list; you first need to track down a lot of bubble wrap. Costco might have some, but we're talking A LOT of bubble wrap. Put it all over your driveway, then get your friends and family to run all around and stomp on it. Loud noises, no fire, minimal cleanup! Happy Independence Day!

READ MORE: 7 Tips To Keep Your Pet Safe This Independence Day!

#2That Noise Thing At The Fair, Only Patriotic

(VIDEO NSFW)

You know that giant metal noise-making thing that's at the Central Washington State Fair, the one that kids bang on non-stop, making all that racket. Well, get a bunch of pots and pan and their lids, get everyone together, and start banging them together while screaming America! It's loud, patriotic!

#1 - Microwave Light Show

microwave with door open, and tin foil inside. tsm/Timmy! loading...

I recommend doing this outside, in a driveway, far away from everything, and a fire extinguisher in hand, with safety glasses. You put tinfoil in a microwave, or if you're really patriotic, you can throw a Bruce Springsteen CD in it. Set the timer, and enjoy the show!

How will you celebrate Independence Day? Any other ideas that do not involve fireworks? Tap the App and let us know or you can celebrate the way I did in 2018!

