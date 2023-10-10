An iconic food delivery company that recently underwent new branding and imaging is cutting jobs across the state. Their trucks were bright yellow with "Yelloh" painted in red on the sides.

Yelloh, formerly Schwan's, is cutting Tri-City workers

According to a WARN from the Employment Security Department (Worker Adjustment Retaining Notification), the company that rebranded from Schwans is occurring 58 jobs statewide, including Richland. The cuts are also happening in Tacoma, Spokane, Bellingham, and other areas.

The WARN and information from the company did not indicate if all the workers in these cities are losing their jobs, but company officials told the Tacoma News Tribune:

“unfortunately, these locations were no longer profitable to continue with our yellow truck service.”

Jennifer Rock Beers, company communications and public relations director for Yelloh also said:

(the company is going to) “transition how we serve Bellingham, Everett, Montesano, Richland, Spokane and Tacoma, and our customers can still get their favorite items by using our app, ordering online, or by calling us to receive our products via UPS."

The company, based out of Minnesota, employs about 2,500 workers nationwide. Although it was rebranded recently, it is still owned by its founder, Schwans.

The Tri-City operations are based out of Butler Loop in Richland.