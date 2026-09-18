A Davis HS educator in Yakima was arrested Wednesday, facing child exploitation charges.

The District Informed Parents of the Incident

Investigators revealed the arrest, but did not elaborate which agencies were involved. According to court papers and the Yakima School District, the educator was arrested at his home.

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The investigation revealed that David Bray was linked to a Google and home internet account containing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He is Facing Multiple Counts.

He is facing five counts of possession of the minor depictions, and the investigation began in August after tips and leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Google confirmed that a user had uploaded the exploitative materials.

The IP Addresses were examined and matched that of Bray's accounts.

Bail Was Set at $100K, according to court documents, a high amount due to his having a position of trust as an educator.

According to reports Friday afteroon, Sept. 18th, he remained in the Yakima County Jail, having made a preliminary court appearance that morning.