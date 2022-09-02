Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Hosting FREE Incredible Harvest Moon Walk on 9/10

It's going to be an exciting night to view the moon on Saturday, September 10th!

You're invited to take a walk under the full Harvest Moon on the Dalles' Riverfront Trail. It's a FREE event that promises to be a spectacular interpretation of the full moon landscape.

Get our free mobile app

What time is the walk?

The walk will be held from 7 pm - 8 pm, as the sun sets. Sunset is set for 7:25 pm. The full moon rises at 8 pm.

According to a press release from the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center:

Then as the full moon rises, guests will be able to view the moon through telescopes and spotting scopes. Please bring your flashlights and headlamps. The trail is paved and wheelchair-accessible, but expect to walk or travel about a mile throughout the evening. This event is outdoors and highly weather-dependent so please check with the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center on the day of the event. Bring your friends and family, but please leave pets at home. RSVPs are not required but help us gauge expected attendance.

Where is the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center?

The Discovery Center is located off of I-84 Exit 82, at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058. For more information, Call 541-296-8600 ext. 201. You can also visit online at gorgediscovery.org.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Columbia Gorge Discovery Center loading...

To learn more about the Harvest moon, go here.

This is a fun, family-friendly event. Please do NOT bring your pets. Everyone is invited to have an enjoyable, educational experience. See you there!

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America