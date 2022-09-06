New Kennewick Ice Cream Shop Will Soon Be Scooping Up Amazing Flavors

Kennewick's Newest Ice Cream Shop Is Looking At October Opening

There's a new ice cream shop coming to Kennewick and we're pretty excited about it.

credit: walla walla cream company credit: walla walla cheese company loading...

Sweet Onion Is One Of The Unusual Flavors You'll Find At What's The Scoop

The owners of Poutine Eh? are gearing up for a new business venture and it sounds delicious.

What's The Scoop will soon be Kennewick's newest ice cream shop and will feature some out-of-this-world flavors.

In an article from the Tri-City Herald, the owners of Poutine Eh? are set to open the new ice cream shop in October if Health Department approval comes in time.

Ice cream Manuel-F-O loading...

Mallory and Robert Chapin, owners of Poutine Eh?, are expanding just a few doors down in the Town Square shopping center on Clearwater in Kennewick.

Poutine Eh? is located at 3902 West Clearwater and has become quite popular with its Canadian comfort food.

credit: walla walla cheese company credit: walla walla cheese company loading...

The Chapins say don't expect your average ice cream shop. They are sourcing their ice cream concoctions out of Walla Walla and if you are familiar with the Walla Walla Cheese Company, you might know some of their unusual mix of ice cream flavors.

Sweet Onion is just one unusual flavor that the shop will feature. 75% of the flavors will be original creations from the Chapins with 25% coming from the Walla Walla Cheese Company.

We've included a few photos from the Walla Walla Cheese Company, showing off the potential treats you'll find at What's The Scoop.

We can't for the grand opening of What's The Scoop in Kennewick.

You can read more about Kennewick's newest ice cream shop here and you can check out the Facebook page here. Walla Walla Cheese Company can be found here.

