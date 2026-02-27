Yakima Teen Airlifted to Seattle With Critical Injury After Early Morning Shooting

Police are still looking for suspects in an early Thursday morning shooting in Yakima.

18-Year-Old Girl Shot in the Abdomen

Investigators have developed what they believe is the crime scene in the 300 block of North 4th in Yakima.

Around 2:48 AM the girl was brought to Multi-Care Hospital suffering from the abdominal gunshot wound. No word who brought her to the hospital, but authorities said after initial triage, she was airlifted to Seattle for more treatment, her condition was said to be critical.

Her name was not yet released pending further notification of family. Yakima Police urge anyone with any information, or area camera footage, to call (509) 576-6752. All leads can be confidential. Officials did not say if it was gang-related.

Overall Violent Crime Dips a Bit in Yakima

According to Yakima Police Data, the overall Violent Crimes Against Persons (assault, rape, murder) dropped 3.1 percent in 2025 as opposed to 2024. The Overall 'All Crimes' rate dropped 9.8 percent as well.

Howeve the city did see its first homicide of 2026 on February 22nd, Sunday, when 16-year-old Jesús Rangel-Magallón was fatally shot near North 5th. Ave and D Street. He and a 17-year-old female were shot.

Both were rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, however Megalion passed away. That investigation continues.