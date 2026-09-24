Wide-Ranging Drug, Weapons Sweeps in Yakima County Net 7 Arrests
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released additional information about the mutli-agency crime sweeps from September 22nd, some limited information was previously detailed by Wapato Police.
11 Agencies Participated in The Raids
A series of simultanious warrant searches were served in Wapato, Toppenish, and several unincorporated areas of the County, by the following agencies, according to the YCSO:
A Lot Of Drugs and Firearms Located
19 firearms were seized, two of them had been reported as stolen. Officers also confiscated thousands of rounds of ammo, and one weapon had a conversion "switch" attached, making it fully automatic.
According to the YCSO:
"Evidence of drug distribution including suspected cocaine, fentanyl pills, packaging materials, scales, and US currency were also seized."
Some of the suspects were said to have been booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center, indicating a number of suspects are under age. The investigations continue.
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