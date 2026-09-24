The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released additional information about the mutli-agency crime sweeps from September 22nd, some limited information was previously detailed by Wapato Police.

11 Agencies Participated in The Raids

A series of simultanious warrant searches were served in Wapato, Toppenish, and several unincorporated areas of the County, by the following agencies, according to the YCSO:

-"The Bureau of Indian Affairs

-The Drug Enforcement Agency

-The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

-The US Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force

-The FBI Safe Streets Task Force

-The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Proact Unit

-The Yakima Police Department Proact Unit

-The Yakima Valley Regional Crisis Response Unit

-The Pasco Police Street Crimes Unit

-The LEAD Task Force

-Wapato Police"

The purpose of the raids was to crack down on suspected drug and illegal weapons activity. It is likely extensive surveillance preceeded these operations.

During the raids, YCSO says 7 people were arrested, two who fled on foot, but were tracked down by YCSO K-9 Roo and apprehended.

A Lot Of Drugs and Firearms Located

19 firearms were seized, two of them had been reported as stolen. Officers also confiscated thousands of rounds of ammo, and one weapon had a conversion "switch" attached, making it fully automatic.

According to the YCSO:

"Evidence of drug distribution including suspected cocaine, fentanyl pills, packaging materials, scales, and US currency were also seized."

Some of the suspects were said to have been booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center, indicating a number of suspects are under age. The investigations continue.