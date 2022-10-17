Sears location at CC Mall, circa 2017 (google street view) Sears location at CC Mall, circa 2017 (google street view) loading...

Since 2019, the Sears store at Columbia Center Mall has been vacant. But now that is changing. This image is from 2017 when the store was still open.

Joann's Fabrics is set to occupy at least a portion of the space

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, Joann's Fabrics will be moving from their store on Columbia Center Boulevard, near Planet Fitness, into the mall location.

Sears filed for bankruptcy via their parent company, and for nearly three years the store has been empty. The TCAJOB reports demolition work has begun to remove at least 23,000 square feet of the 160,000 square-foot space.

Currently, Joann's location is about 16,000 square feet. According to the TCAJOB, store officials say the move is needed to allow for more space for product lines and more. No official word as to exactly how large the new Joann's will be inside the old Sears structure.

The company has 848 stores in 49 states, according to data from the TCAJOB and the stock market.

What will happen to the current Joann's store?

The TCAJOB says when Joann's moves to the mall location, the current store at 721 North Columbia Center Boulevard could provide a prime retail location, but as of this writing no official listing of it being available down the road.

The renovations and move by Joann's will also provide a helpful boost to Columbia Center, by generating additional traffic from customers who come to shop there.