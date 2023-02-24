Kennewick Police Recover Kidnapping Victim, Arrest Suspect

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department is reporting the kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman Friday morning. According to police reports, 24-year-old Johnny Cochran Davis forcibly took the victim from her home in Kennewick. This went down just after 8:00am. Authorities say both Cochran and the victim previously dated. After fleeing the scene, police began searching for the woman.

They found Cochran at around 1:30 Friday afternoon off West Kennewick Ave near where it meets Quay Street. He ran, but was arrested a short distance away. After stopping Cochran, police were able to located the victim and were able to speak with her. Cochran is being booked into the Benton County Jail on 1st Degree Burglary Domestic Violence Kidnapping and Domestic Violence Assault. The investigation continues.