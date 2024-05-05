Wanted Suspect Tries Hiding Under Kennewick Home Crawl Space–Captured

Kennewick Police and US Marshals were seen combing the area of 7th and Perry in Kennewick Friday afternoon. This is the area of the search.

Authorities searching for a wanted suspect

Around 1:30 PM US Marshals and KPD were trying to locate a suspect by the name of Tyshawn Brooks, 19.

Authorities didn't say what he was wanted for, but as they attempted to take him into custody he had fled on foot. He headed towards the 3800 block of West 7th. running through backyards on the north side of the street.

Officers lost sight of Brooks, but then a drone and K-9 were able to track him to a home, where he'd hidden in the crawl space. Due to the proximity to Highlands Middle School it was placed on precautionary lockdown.

Around 1:42 PM he was located, and came out of the crawlspace and surrendered without incident