Walla Walla Home Destroyed by Fire Did Not Have Smoke Detectors

339 Grape Street, the building was listed as 339 1/2 Grape (google street view) 339 Grape Street, the building was listed as 339 1/2 Grape (google street view) loading...

According to Walla Walla Fire investigators, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, but all inhabitants were able to escape safely.

Early morning fire destroys home Thursday

According to information released by Brenden Koch of the City of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Unit 1 and 2 firemen were sent to a home for a report of flames.

The home, listed as 339 1/2 Grape Street, was visibly engulfed in some areas in flames when crews arrived. After ensuring the occupants got out OK, crews battled the fire, bringing it under control around 6:42 AM.

The single-story structure is likely behind this home in our picture, the home is 339 Grape Street, and there is no listing on the street map for 339 1/2 Grape.

Get our free mobile app

Crews stayed on scene til after 8 AM to ensure no hot spots flared up. Koch says investigators estimate the damage to the structure was in excess of $97K.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the owner is listed as Concepcion M. Coronado, according to the city.