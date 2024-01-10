WA State to Offer Naloxone Overdose Drugs to All High Schools

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday, January 10th, that they are offering, for free, two overdose drug kits to all high schools, regardless of size. This will apply to regular or comprehensive schools, alternative and tech high schools as well.

Overdose kits contain naloxone

WA state law already requires all high schools with 2,000 or more students to have at least one overdose response kit on hand, but smaller schools do not have that requirement.

The DOH says these kits contain Naloxone, one of the most widely used drugs to counter overdoses including fentanyl. EMS and law enforcement officers began carrying the antidote a few years ago.

"DOH is partnering with Educational Service Districts to offer all public comprehensive and alternative high schools two kits of intranasal naloxone. This offer from DOH is voluntary and supports the Washington law requiring school districts with 2,000 students or more to stock at least one set of opioid overdose reversal medication in each high school. Smaller school districts may also choose to obtain and maintain naloxone in their schools. "

The kits will also include educational and instructional materials to help staff in case of an emergency.

"Rates of opioid-related fatalities among adolescents aged 14-18 have surged almost threefold from 3.6 per 100,000 individuals in 2016 to 10.6 per 100,000 individuals in 2022."