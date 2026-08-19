Move over California, WA State now leads the 'vanity' race.

New Study Shows WA State #1 in Cosmetic Surgery Searches Online

A recent study publicized by the Breast Reduction Surgeons of Long Island (New York) went through extensive search data online, and found WA state has the most cosmetic surgery searches for every 100,000 of population.

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The survey looked at at least 300 different keywords in the searches, ranging from tummy tucks, to rhnioplasty before and after and many others.

The Survey Shows WA is Tops

An average of 560 cosmetic surgery searches were performed for every 100K of population in Washington state, a total of 43,728 overall. That's ahead of California, who averaged 509 per every 100K of population.

Rounding out the top five were New York, Utah and Nevada. No other northwest state was in the top ten. Oregon came in at 14th, Idaho 33rd.

The state with the lowest percentage of cosmetic searches? Mississippi, at 50.

What People Search for and Actually Get Can be Very Different

A 2024 study published by plasticsurgery.org shows the Number One procedure performed was liposuction. But according to searches, the most searched topic was the Brazilian Butt Lift. There is often a difference between what people actually get as opposed to what they look for.

You've probably seen the rapid increase of women, and even men, doing those hip thrust 'butt' tightening movements at the gym the last few years? That ties into the growing urge by many to 'improve' their backside, apparently.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons says the number of what they called minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries in the US has risen noticeably in the last five years.