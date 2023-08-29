WA State Grants Bring $400K to Local Low Income Immigrants

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A group that serves low-income immigrants in the Columbia Basin is one of 8 groups that are receiving funds from the Department of Commerce.

Catholic Charities of Eastern WA Gets $400K

The Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced $15.4 million in grants to the 8 non-profits, the bulk of which will go towards legal and other aid.

The funding, according to DOC, will expand legal aid, and will be aimed especially at Ukrainian persons who are in WA state. According to DOC:

(these grants) "will provide services regionally and locally in over two dozen Washington counties. Counties with the most Ukrainian arrivals were prioritized in the grant selection process, including Clark County, which ranks third statewide for recent Ukraine arrivals, according to the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance (ORIA)."

One of the organizations receiving funding is Catholic Charities of Eastern WA which serves Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Whitman, and other counties from Ferry down to Asotin.

The reason Ukrainian persons are being focused on this latest round of funding is because of the increased number of citizens fleeing to the US from that nation during its military conflict with Russia.