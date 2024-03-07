WA Opens Another Round of Farm To School Food Grant Applications

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has announced Round 2 of Farm to School Grant applications is open.

Farm to School helps get WA state grown or produced food to children

The Farm to School program provides food that is grown, produced, foraged, or otherwise from WA state to schools, daycare centers, and other programs serving children.

The WSDA says $300,000 in grants will be made available, ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. According to the WSDA:

"The grant is available to school districts, childcare centers and organizations that operate a USDA Child Nutrition Program, as well as Tribal schools and Tribal early learning centers."

"Grant funds can be used for food that is grown, raised, caught, or foraged in Washington state as well as non-food costs that support the development and sustainability of farm to school efforts to purchase and promote foods grown and raised in Washington State such as equipment, materials and supplies, staff time, transportation and travel costs associated with farm to school training."

The application period is open until April 15th of 2024. For more information on how to apply, click here.