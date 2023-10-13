WA L & I Considering Major Rule Changes for Distribution Centers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L & I) has released what's called a Preproposal Statement of Inquiry, which means it's considering rule changes. This inquiry pertains to conditions and rules at warehouse distribution centers.

L & I have fined Amazon four times in WA

Over the last year or so, the state has issued citations, or fines, against multiple Amazon fulfillment, or distribution centers in WA. In a case against the center in Tumwater, as well as Spokane, L&I accused Amazon of knowingly putting workers at risk and committing other safety violations.

Now, L & I has released a list of potential new rules and will be holding hearings in the near future to hear testimony and information.

The proposed rule changes include:

"Provide written notices to employees of quotas they are subject to

Provide employees their personal work speed data and work speed data for similar employees at the same location when requested

Ensure time considered in the quota include: - Time for rest breaks and reasonable time to travel to designated locations for rest breaks; - Reasonable travel time to on-site designated meal break locations; and -Time to perform any activity required by the employer in order to do the work subject to any quota

Prohibits adverse actions against an employee for failure to meet a quota in violation of the requirements"

L & I is expected to release information soon about where and when they will hold the public hearings on these proposed changes.