WA GOP Launches “Vote in Person” Ballot Box Drive

Newly-elected WA State GOP Chairman (and State House Rep) Jim Walsh (Aberdeen) announced this week a new drive designed to encourage voting.

Secure Your Vote program launches

According to a release from Walsh, Secure Your Vote (SYV) is a multi-pronged program designed to increase voting numbers, and security.

The GOP has begun working with a variety of groups, described by Walsh as local businesses, fish and wildlife shops, and other conservative groups to install secure ballot drop boxes as various locations.

According to his email:

"The secure ballot boxes alone can cost up to $150 each - these aren't just a shoe box with a hole cut in it. And they are accompanied with voter information & materials, ballot tracking, and trained grassroots volunteer teams."

There will also be training with grass-roots organizations on how to install and oversee these boxes. Walsh and other GOP leaders say it's the closest thing we can have to in-person voting. According to the information released, a total of 32 ballot boxes have been established in Pierce County, Central Washington, and among 15 different churches in parts of the state.

Along with ballot harvesting, Walsh says the goal is to have at least 200 of these secured mailboxes in place by the 2024 election.