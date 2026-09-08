US Marshals out of Spokane have issued a wanted bulletin for a man they say is violent, armed and dangerous.

The Man is Accused of Strangulation on His Intimate Partner

Marshals did not say when the assault occurred, but say the 6' 2" 180 lb. suspect is accused of a violent strangulation assault that occurred on tribal lands in Okanogan County.

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Travis McClain was last seen, according to Officials, in the small town of Elmer City, which is north of Coulee Dam, on September 7th.

The US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force is Leading the Search

Along with the FBI, the Marshal's Task Force is on the hunt, he is believed to be on the move, and if seen here's what to do (according to the US Marshals Service):

" Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 and do not approach McClain, Anyone with information pertaining to McClain's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the US Marshal's Service at 1-877-926-8332, or submit tips via usmstips@usdoj.gov."

Information submitted that lead to his apprehension can make the person eligible for the $2,000 reward being offered. And, do not approach him as he is considered dangerous.

No word on the condition of his victim, the search continues over much of northeastern WA State.