HPAI Outbreak Update: Wild Birds And Mammals Test Positive In WA State

Confirmed and probable cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wildlife have increased statewide, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The majority of the increase is in Western Washington, where several wild birds have tested positive for HPAI this fall. The H5N1 virus subtype has also been confirmed in a cougar from Clallam County and a raccoon from Walla Walla.

Ongoing Testing and WDFW Efforts

WDFW biologists and veterinarians are diligently monitoring the spread of the virus in Washington and partnering with the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab at Washington State University, along with the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, to conduct testing. The fact that HPAI would jump from birds to mammals is not alarming, as mammals are usually infected by feeding on infected birds, especially waterfowl.

Since 2023, H5N1 has been detected in other wild mammals, including striped skunks, bobcats, harbor seals, and raccoons in various parts of Washington. There have also been reports of infected red foxes, skunks, and bobcats in other parts of North America.

Precautions to Be Taken Against Wildlife Encounters

Though the viruses of HPAI are not commonly found to circulate among wild mammals, WDFW urges the public to follow safety procedures in case of any encounters with sick or dead wildlife. Hunters should be cautious and take extra precautions against HPAI infection, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to humans to be low. The basic safety precautions include:

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment, including boots, clothes, and firearms, after exposure to wild birds or their environments.

Wearing disposable gloves when handling sick or dead birds and avoiding eating or handling apparently ill wildlife.

Washing and disinfecting the various tools and surfaces used in cleaning birds.

Keeping pets, especially cats, from scavenging sick or dead animals.

Impact on Domestic Pets and General Public

While rare, H5N1 can be contracted by domestic pets, including cats, and WDFW advises the public to keep their pets away from wildlife. If it is unavoidable to handle dead wildlife, an N95 mask and gloves should be worn, and the body should be properly disposed of by double bagging it and placing it in the trash or burying it.

Ongoing Surveillance and Public Reporting

WDFW is maintaining the incident and has provided an online reporting tool for the public to continue reporting dead or sick wildlife sightings. Confirmed cases of the virus are regularly updated, along with additional recommendations for safety from the department via its Avian Influenza webpage.