Fascinating Things Washingtonians Should Know For Friday the 13th

The day that many people dread is just around the corner. In 2024 there will only be two such days, one in September and one in December. I'm referring to Friday the 13th. Personally, I look forward to whenever it hits on the calendar because I'm odd like that (it's a good reason to binge watch a few movies in the franchise)

For some people the day unnerves them and wracks them with fear. There are actually two phobias that apply to the day:

The fear of the number 13, clinically known as triskaidekaphobia The fear of Friday the 13th, which is called friggatriskaidekaphobia . You can have a fear of Friday the 13th without a fear of the number 13.

Here are some things you probably didn't know about the dreaded day that may help with understanding why Friday the 13th is the black sheep on the calendar.

It is More Common and Has Been Around Longer Than You Think

There are actually studies that have been done trying to determine how many people fear Friday the 13th. Dr. Donald Dossey, the man credited with coining the term triskaidekaphobia, founded the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in North Carolina and estimated how many people dread the day.

Some theories have the fear originating in the Bible. One goes back to the story of Cain and Abel and supposes Cain murdered Abel on Friday the 13th. Another is in the gospels of the New Testament and surrounds the belief that Judas Iscariot was the 13th guest at the Last Supper.

Another religious link to the perceived origin is the Knights Templar. It thought that 100 members of the order met their demise at the hands of King Philip IV of France on Friday, Oct. 13, 1307.

The aforementioned Dr. Dossey also revealed, in an interview with National Geographic on the subject, that $800 to $900 million is lost in the business world as some people stay home from work or alter travel plans to avoid the day.

Some in the world of numerology believe 13 is unlucky because it follows 12 (sounds crazy right). 12 has a lot of significance for numerologists. We have that many months in a year, hours on a clock, trial of Hercules, Gods on Olympus, number of Jesus' apostles, and Tribes of Israel...just to name a few.

There Have Been Celebrity Associations with the Date.

A number of well known celebrities like the Olson twins, Steve Buscemi, and (drum roll please) famed psychological horror director Alfred Hitchcock (shocking, I know) were born on a Friday the 13th. Some dubious events involving celbs have also happened on Friday the 13th like the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

In case you were wondering, the film franchise of the same name that began in 1980 has grossed and estimated $468 million worldwide. Jason Voorhees, the character the franchise revolves around, has become one of the most recognizable figures in horror history.

How Many Can There Be in One Year?

Because of how the calendar falls, there will always be at least one Friday the 13th per year. The most that you will ever have in one year is three and the next time that happens is 2026.