Meet Nova…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Say hello to Nova, our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Nova is a sweet and energetic German Shepherd mix who’s been waiting far too long for his forever home.

Nova is just shy of two years old and weighs about 40 pounds. He arrived at the shelter on July 3, 2024, after Animal Control responded to a call about a possibly abandoned dog at a vacated home. Since then, Nova has been living at TCAS, waiting for his chance to find his new family.

Unfortunately, Nova has had little adoption interest so far, and it’s heartbreaking to say that he’s been waiting over five months now. We’ve mentioned "black dog syndrome" in past Pet of the Week articles, and Nova is definitely a prime example of it. Sadly, black dogs like him are often overlooked. It’s even more difficult to see because he’s such a loving and playful boy.

Nova is still full of puppy energy—he’s got that joyful, fun-loving personality and enjoys his playtime in the yard. He does great on walks and is always up for adventure! However, he can be a bit mouthy, so working with a trainer would be a great idea to help him fine-tune his manners.

His compatibility with other animals is unknown, especially since he was found by himself. A meet-and-greets will be required, if you have other dogs in your household, to ensure everyone is a good fit. His adoption fee is only $50, and he comes neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

If you are interested in meeting Nova, you can visit him at the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm without an appointment. Nova finding his forever family before the holidays would be the greatest gift for this wonderful boy!

Enjoy more photos of Nova below.