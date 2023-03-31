Two Vehicle Crash Near Highway 240 Sends 4 to Hospital

Crash near Horn Rapids Dam (BCSO) Crash near Horn Rapids Dam (BCSO) loading...

The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the Washington State Patrol will be handling the investigation.

Multiple agencies respond to an early Friday morning crash

Early Friday, two vehicles collided on SR 225, near the intersection with SR 240 northwest of Richland.

SR 225 is the short 13-mile highway that connects Benton City with Highway 240, the intersection is near the Horn Rapid Dam. The crash occurred on 225 not far from the intersection.

Area of crash (Google maps)

The BCSO did not release specifics of the crash but said four people were sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The BCSO says units from Hanford Fire and Benton County Fire District 2 had to extract several of the people from their vehicles.

No word how many of the four were in each vehicle, but authorities urge drivers to use caution especially when traveling in late night or early morning dark conditions.