Trucks, Hondas Top List of 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in WA State

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the group that tracks vehicle thefts across the United States, mostly for insurance purposes. They have released their Top 10 most stolen vehicles in WA state.

Data is from 2022, a mix of sedans and trucks

The NICB and other agencies who report data say the biggest theft jumps nationally in the last 2 years have been full-size trucks. The 2022 theft totals for those vehicles are up significantly and makeup at least 25 percent of all vehicles stolen.

The NICB says on average a vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds in the US, over a million each year, and the cost to victims and consumers is nearly $8 billion dollars.

The WA State list includes the ever-popular Honda Civic, Accord, and CRV. Many of these are stolen for their parts, and they often wind up in chop shops with parts sold on the Black Market.

It's also worth noting the majority of these vehicles are considered a bit older. Few "brand-new" models made the list.

All three major truck manufacturers are on the list for 2022.

1. 1999 Ford Pickup (full size) – 4,121 thefts

2. 2000 Honda Civic – 3,267 thefts

3. 1997 Honda Accord – 2,613 thefts

4. 2004 Chevrolet Pickup (full size) – 1,575 thefts

5. 2001/2000 Honda CR-V – 1,338 thefts

6. 1997 Ford Pickup (small size) – 858 thefts

7. 2007 Ford Camry – 791 thefts

8. 1998 Subaru Legacy – 771 thefts

9. 2001 Dodge Pickup (full size) – 744 thefts

10. 2018 Hyundai Elantra – 698 thefts

You can compare WA with the NICB's list of the most stolen vehicles nationally: (top 5)

Rank Vehicle Make/Model 2022 Total Thefts Model Year Most Often Stolen 1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 49,903 2004 2. Ford Pickup (Full Size) 48,175 2006 3. Honda Civic 27,113 2000 4. Honda Accord 27,089 1997 5. Hyundai Sonata 21,707 2013