Truck vs. Garbage Truck Crash Kills 3 Near Mattawa

The Grant County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a deadly fatal crash near Mattawa. The red pin in photo marks the crash area, Mattawa is in the upper left corner.

Ford F-150 collided with a garbage truck

Very early Thursday morning, around 6 AM the GCSO says the pickup collided with a garbage truck near the intersection of Road 25-Southwest and Road R-Southwest, which is just over a half-mile southeast of Mattawa.

No specifics of the crash have been released yet, but three of the four people in the truck are confirmed dead. One other person was transported with serious injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt, the GCSO says it appears the pickup driver was at fault in the crash. No other information has been released. The GCSO says more details will be released following more examination by the GCSO Motor Traffic Unit.