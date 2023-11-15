Troublesome 4-Way Stop In Kennewick Claims More Crash Victims

Benton County Deputies say a growing number of drivers are causing accidents because they're disregarding 4-way stops.

Crash snarls traffic in south Kennewick Tuesday night

The BCSO reports the intersection of 27th and Oak Street in the south end of town has become a trouble spot for accidents.

Deputies responded to a non-injury but blocking collision at the intersection. While luckily no one was hurt, the area was snarled for several hours while the vehicles were taken away, and preliminary investigations were being done.

The BCSO says this intersection has had a long history of these kinds of accidents, where people simply ignore the 4-way stop and just blow through, hitting other vehicles.

Deputies did not provide any information about what, if any, citations were issued.