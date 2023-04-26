Tri-City, Walla Walla Legislators Town Halls Coming May 2nd, 3rd

WA State House Republicans WA State House Republicans loading...

16th District State Legislators plan to hold public town hall meetings on May 2nd and 3rd.

Senators, and House Reps will be in Walla Walla and Tri-Cities

Coming off a very eventful legislative session, 16th District State Senator Perry Dozer and House Reps Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker will be holding two public town hall meetings to inform citizens about what took place during the session.

They will also be taking questions and input from citizens to help create policies going forward.

The first town hall will be Tuesday, May 2nd, at the Walla Walla Community College Performing Arts Center, at 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla.

The second will be Wednesday, May 3rd, at Libby Middle School at 3259 Belmont Boulevard in West Richland.

Both town hall events will begin at 5:30 PM. Citizens are invited to come hear from the legislators about the 2023 session, and news and policy going forward.

The 16th Legislative District includes all of Walla Walla, Columbia, and a bit of Benton, and a small part of Franklin County (Pasco).