Temps, Wind to Skyrocket in Region Tuesday-Bye Bye Snow?

Snow expected to vanish next couple of days

The overnight lows later in the week will be at or below freezing, but the daytime highs will obliterate our snow.

Tri-Cities, Columbia Basin get a wind advisory for Tuesday, Dec. 28th

Commonly, in our region, we call it a Chinook. In the Native American language, it means (translated) "snow eater."

The National Weather Service Pendleton and other weather authorities say Tuesday is going to be windy, wet, and warm. According to the National Weather Service, we have a high wind advisory late tonight (Monday) through Tuesday:

"Tuesday A chance of rain before 7am, then a slight chance of rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph." (bold lettering added to temps and wind for emphasis).

Temps and wind will moderate later in the week, we will see overnight lows at or below freezing, but the cloudy daytime temps will remain between 38 and 42 into the weekend. Depending upon various factors, our snow could be gone in 24 to 36 hours or less.