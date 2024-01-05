Teen Thrown From Vehicle Near Mattawa, Critical Condition

A 16-year-old teen was flown to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland early Friday morning after a crash near Mattawa in Grant County.

The crash occurred around 5:30 AM

The Grant County Sheriff's office reported the teen was driving near Road 24 Southwest and Road M Southwest, a location about six miles east of Mattawa.

The vehicle left the roadway, according to accident investigators, and then the driver overcorrected and rolled their car. The teen was ejected, sustaining what the GCSO says were life-threatening injuries.

They were airlifted to Kadlec, but no update was available on their condition. It is not yet known if road conditions or speed contributed to the crash.