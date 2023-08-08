TC Americans Trade, Get Forward from Calgary Hitmen

In a move the team says will add depth, the Tri-City Americans announced Tuesday they have traded for an offensive player from the Calgary Hitmen.

Forward brings size, speed to lineup

GM Bob Tory said the Americans traded a 5th round 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Pick to get Brandon Whynott.

The 6' 1" Whynott has played 141 games for the Hitmen, joining the team at the beginning of the 2020-21 COVID-shortened season. Whynott has 37 career points with Calgary, 12 goals, and 35 assists. Tory said:

“Brandon is a big, hard-working forward who skates very well. He will add depth to our forward lines.”

Whynott will be reunited with a former teammate of his, Defenseman Alex Serraglio, they both played on the Yale Hockey Academy's 18-U team in the 2019-2020 season.

Whynott will be in camp when the Americans begin preparations for the 2023-24 season at the end of August.