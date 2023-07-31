“Suspicious” Fire Destroys Building near Walla Walla VA Center

A series of fires battled by the Walla Walla Fire Department and other agencies on Friday are now considered suspicious The city released more information Monday, Julyt 31st.

Fire burns abandoned building near VA Center

According to Brendan Koch of the City of Walla Walla, crews responded Friday, July 28th, to a report of a fire just south of the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Center, which si on Fort Walla Walla property. The fire was said to be fast-moving.

Crews on site found the blaze was moving rapidly and had burned into some trees and threatened an abandoned building. According to the City:

"After firefighters gained access to this fire from multiple points, including the Rancho Villa manufactured home park and the VA campus, crews immediately went to work to contain and extinguish the fire"

Fortunately, although the abandoned building was destroyed, no other structures were damaged to threatened. Some fire crews were responding to 3 other fires that were reported and could not assist with this one.

According to Koch:

"This fire was the fourth and largest fire of the day, located in the same geographical area. The cause of these fires is suspicious in nature, and the Walla Walla Police Department is following up on several lines of inquiry"

No firemen were hurt battling any of these blazes.