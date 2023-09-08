Suspect Threat Locks Down Southridge HS Thursday

Southridge HS (KSD) Southridge HS (KSD) loading...

Kennewick Police say the driver of a vehicle linked to a previous weapons threat has been arrested.

Southridge HS was on brief lockdown on Thursday

Kennewick Police report they've been investigating a threat involving pointing a weapon that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. Officers did not say where that threat occurred but said the suspect vehicle was spotted in the Southridge HS parking lot on Thursday, September 7th.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car stopped but then drove away as they approached on foot. The car turned back and went into the high school parking lot again, prompting the lockdown.

The vehicle left the lot but was located again not far from the school, in the 1600 block of South Union Street, near the Mid Columbia Library and Grange Park.

Officers were able to arrest the 17-year-old driver, and their car was towed as evidence. No other information released, Police say it is an ongoing investigation.