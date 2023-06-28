Suspect Arrested After Threatening Soap Lake Postal Workers

Crime scene (GCSO drone footage still) Crime scene (GCSO drone footage still) loading...

A Soap Lake man is in the Grant County jail after he allegedly threatened postal workers at the Soap Lake Post Office on Tuesday shortly before 9 AM.

Man allegedly tried to intimidate workers

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the suspect, identified as Erik Milton, had been at the post office and made threatening and intimidating comments towards workers about alleged missing mail.

He left the facility, and Soap Lake Police and the Grant County Sheriff's office responded. Dispatch was able to provide officials with his address, based on his license plate.

The GCSO and other units were called in, including Ephrata Police, who were there when he arrived. Milton refused to follow commands and retreated into his home through a window. Officers surrounded the home, and based on previous incidents with the suspect and law enforcement, they secured the area.

Initially, officers could not locate Milton, and due to the tight confines of the home and the yard, they deployed the GCSO drone to make sure he had not escaped.

After about 20 minutes the suspect finally began to communicate with officers, and after the GCSO K-9 Chewy began to bark loudly, Milton gave up without incident.

Officers had noted seeing weapons left in plain view in his car. Milton is now facing multiple felony charges, including trying to strike an employee with a vehicle.

The investigation continues. This video is from the GCSO drone of the scene of the standoff.