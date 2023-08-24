Sunnyside Man Gets Ten Years for Indian Reservation Drug Sales

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref, who oversees the Eastern District Federal office, the suspect pleaded guilty.

Man accused of selling meth on Indian Reservation

36-year-old Jesse Robledo, of Sunnyside, will serve the sentence for selling drugs. According to the US District Attorney's Office, between May 7th and July 14th, 2021, on three separate occasions, Robledo (who is not a Native American) entered the Yakama Nation Reservation and sold meth to a confidential informant.

According to US Attorney Waldreff:

"At the time of this offense, Robledo already had a lengthy criminal history. He previously had been convicted of bail jumping, residential burglary, first degree identity theft, first degree theft, forgery, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition."

An FBI Task Force led the investigation, part of an increased Federal effort to combat crimes, especially those involving drugs, on tribal lands and in Yakima County.

Robledo will also face at least five years of supervision upon his release from Federal prison.