Discover The Tastiest Calamari in Washington in These 12 Towns

Dive into Delicious: The Top WA Calamari Towns in WA State Canva loading...

Squid, cuttlefish, mollusks, no matter what you call it, in Washington calamari is a coveted menu dish.

FUN FACT: Octopus is not the same as calamari.

You might think that is obvious, but it is a very popular question that people who’ve never tried calamari often wonder. You are eating the tentacles of a squid, not an octopus.

At a brief first glance, you might think you have ordered onion rings, but fried calamari is definitely not that.

f f loading...

Calamari does have a rubbery texture that some might find appalling, but I’ve gotten used to it and will order it on occasion. Or if one of my friends orders them as appetizers, I will try one but I have to dip it into some kind of spicy dipping sauce first, otherwise I might gag.

There are some health benefits to eating calamari, like the fact that it’s a way to get in your protein. (I always yell at my daughter to make sure she eats some kind of protein after learning that’s what kids are supposed to have a daily serving of!)

Calamari also contains Omega-3 fatty acids, B-12, iron, and calcium.

I’m sure there’s other health benefits, but you can look that up on your own.

Washington residents love to have their calamari fried, grilled, and stuffed. They also love to go squid jigging on occasion.

WHAT IS SQUID JIGGING?

Hunting for squid to cook at home is called squid jigging.

Popular places to go squid jigging in Washington include Seacrest Pier across Elliot Bay in Seattle and Manchester Pier in Port Orchard.

You can dine at one of these places that have the best calamari in Washington state Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

MORE TO READ:

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker