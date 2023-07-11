Stolen Truck Disabled With Spike Strips Keeps Benton Deputies Busy

Chasing down and apprehending the driver of a stolen truck was just one of several incidents Monday that kept Benton County Deputies busy.

A truck stolen from Cougar Cafe

Monday morning, in broad daylight, the truck pictured in our story was stolen from the parking lot of the Cougar Cafe in Benton City. With help from Prosser Police, who laid out spike strips, Deputies were able to quickly recover the truck and the driver, who is now in the Benton County jail.

BCSO BCSO loading...

Then a suspicious person report in Benton City led to the arrest of a man wanted on several outstanding warrants, followed by the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Finley.

Get our free mobile app

Finally, Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Prosser, which led to a foot chase of the suspect through some fields. He was apprehended, and Deputies said they had been searching for him for weeks due to outstanding warrants. The search was mainly in the Prosser area.